Vestival, annual South Knoxville festival celebrating local history, starts on Saturday

The festival is held each year on the grounds of the Candoro Marble Company over Mother's Day weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year, people gather in South Knoxville to celebrate the heritage of Vestal, a neighborhood home to the Candoro Arts and Heritage Center. On Saturday, the tradition will continue.

Vestival will kick off at 11 a.m. with plenty of food and crafts, showcasing Knoxville's local makers. Music will also echo throughout the neighborhood as musicians play to the crowds filling the historical grounds.

The building was built in 1923 as an office and showroom for the Candoro Marble Company, designed by Charles Barber. The building is an example of Beaux-Arts architectural style and is meant to celebrate the craftsmen who contributed to the site.

It was since placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Vestival places particular emphasis on serving residents of the Vestal, since it was once an industrial community while the Vestal Lumber Company and Candoro Marble Works were major industrial organizations.

The event will continue until 4 p.m. Saturday, and proceeds will go towards helping preserve the Candoro Arts and Heritage Center, as well as to funding programs in the building.