Thank you for your service! Veterans Day 2020 events & freebies

Here's how local veterans will be honored in East Tennessee.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have life looking a little different in 2020, but we will still celebrate the service and sacrifice of our great veterans on Nov. 11.

Below are the events and deals being offered this year on Veterans Day.

EVENTS

Gatlinburg will celebrate veterans at Rocky Top Sports World at 11 a.m. The ceremony will feature special performances and appearances by the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Band, the American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard, vocalist Jay Teter and a dramatic presentation by the American Eagle Foundation.

Operation Last Mile will host a Veteran's Day memorial ruck/hike in Alcoa and Maryville! It will be a 5-mile hike through Blount Co. and anyone is welcome to join them. Get details here.

Tellico Plains students will honor veterans by gathering outside the school, waving flags and signs, and veterans drive by. The parade starts at 9:45 a.m. and will start at the Community Center. The route will pass by all the schools.

Dyllis Springs Elementary School in Oliver Springs will honor local vets on Thursday, Nov. 5th at 1:00 with a special drive by parade. The local vets will line up at Arrowhead Park then be escorted by police to the school. At the schools, the band will lead them through the parking lot with patriotic music and cheering students.

The Knoxville Veterans Day parade and the Anderson County Veterans Day Parade have been canceled.

DEALS



(You may be asked to present a military ID. Offers valid at participating locations. You may want to call ahead to make sure the deal is being offered at your location)

Participating Applebees will offer a free meal to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

At Bubba Gump Shrimp, military personnel and their families will receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on Nov. 11, 2020.

Buffalo Wild Wings will serve a free order of boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty military who dine in on Veterans Day.

Veterans and members of the Armed forces eat free on Veterans Day at Calhoun's.

Chili's is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active personnel.

For Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On 11/11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.

On Nov. 11, veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

At Famous Dave's, former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo, dine-in or to-go, on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral will hand out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30 to active duty military and veterans, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31.

Little Caesars is offering all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers a military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast at Pilot Flying J stores including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.



At Quaker Steak & Lube, all military veteran, active duty and reservist service members receive free or discounted meals (up to $15) plus a free non-alcoholic beverage at participating locations on 11/11/20.





Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11

Red Robin is offering a free Tavern burger & fries from Nov. 12-30 to all Military Royalty Members. You can register for the loyalty program here.

Shoney’s is offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on 11.11.20 from open – 11 am

Retired and current military members get a free tall brewed coffee at Starbucks on Veterans Day.

Taco John's will give away a free small Beef #1 Combo Meal on Nov. 11 to all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military!

Participating Texas Roadhouse locations will hand out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.