Vigil held for 7-year-old East Tennessee girl who died from COVID-19

A vigil and balloon release was held Friday in honor of Adayln Graviss, 7, who passed away just days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, 7-year-old Adalyn Rita Graviss died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She was a student at Rocky Hill Elementary. Those who knew her described her as a cheerful daughter of the Lord.

Friday was an emotional day for the Knoxville family mourning the loss of their young daughter. The family said she died from COVID-19 after the virus triggered a rare autoimmune response.

The little girl's friends, family, and teachers gathered to say prayers and remember her with a balloon release.

"I was Adalyn's kindergarten teacher and we went to church together," Holly Pace said. "She was just an amazing kiddo with a strong faith."

Whether it was dressing as her favorite princess, putting on concerts for her friends and family, or singing her favorite hymns — loved ones say the lively 7-year-old made a friend where ever she would go.

"Hundreds of kids, I mean from all walks of life, she has touched so many people, so many kids. She was the type of kid — she saw you. My daughter is very timid. I mean Adalyn was very timid, but they got each other," Alison Cunningham said.

She especially touched the heart of one of her teachers from back in kindergarten.

"She wrote this note in kindergarten in her journal. She wrote, 'Whatever you ask, you will receive,' and she drew a picture of her baby sister," Pace said.

She got to hold that baby sister, Ella, just days before she died.

"It had her heart and pointed to Jesus in it. She had a crown on. It was just so powerful that she did that at just 5 years old," Pace said.

Adalyn would go out of her way each day to find Pace at school.

"Hugs every day on the playground and after church," she said.

Pace felt a calling to do something special for Adalyn. She got up in front of all of Adalyn's young friends and explained to them what happened to her. She told them it's okay to feel sad and that she feels sad too.

"To let them know that it's okay to feel a bunch of different ways because a lot of people are never told that, and these little guys just needed that to be addressed I think,” Pace said.

Right before releasing balloons, Pace got the kids to count down, starting from seven. It was a special number, she said, because it was the age of Adalyn when she died and the strongest number in the Bible.

"I just felt that was just a hug to Adalyn, and it got so windy at just the right time. It was so powerful," Pace said.

Adalyn’s family told Channel 10 the outpouring of community support and prayers has been a comfort in this difficult time.