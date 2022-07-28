"Skål to all!" | Viking Summer Festival to last through the weekend

Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus is expected to be filled with horns and hammers for the festival. Plus, there will be plenty of mead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in downtown Knoxville may see drinking horns, hammers and plenty of mead over the weekend. It'll all be for a Viking-themed festival that includes tarot readings, new kinds of mead and plenty of competitions.

Starting Friday and running through the weekend, Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus will host the Viking Frey Fest. According to organizers, the festival traditionally celebrates an abundance of crops during the summertime, including honey that would be turned into mead.

Organizers said they will have ten new kinds of mead for people to try while eating giant turkey legs. There will also be ax throwing and tarot readings during the event, according to organizers.

Plus, there will be a medieval costume contest on Friday at 9:30 p.m. The winner of the contest will get a $100 gift certificate, according to organizers. Friday will also include live music from Kirk Fleta starting at 7 p.m. with meads being released every hour, on the hour, from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m.

People who participate in trying all the meads will be entered into a drawing for the "Norse Empire Drinking Horn."

On Saturday, the bar will host tarot card readings and live music from The Crossjacks starting at 2 p.m. There will also be ax throwing from Til Ragnarok and a Viking tug-of-war competition. There will be four $25 gift cards up for grabs. All four-person teams must include one woman, organizers said.

The next five new meads will be released from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. every hour, on the hour. A Viking cosplay will also be held at Kingsport, with another Medieval costume contest at 9:30 p.m. in Knoxville.