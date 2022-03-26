Volunteers clean up Danny Mayfield Park during event organized through statewide campaign

Volunteers met at the park Saturday morning and started picking up trash, helping make sure the park stayed beautiful.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers filled Danny Mayfield Park Saturday morning with a single goal in mind — to keep Knoxville beautiful.

They gathered for a cleanup event organized by Keep Knoxville Beautiful, in partnership with Food City and the Mechanicsville Neighborhoods Association. Most of the people who stopped by to help clean up the park were employees of Food City, according to a release from officials.

The event was also organized by PitchInTN, a campaign from industry leaders across the state. Anyone who wanted to participate could sign up online through the campaign's website.

"The young people came out to be a part of this because it's also teaching them to keep a clean environment. Not to throw trash, but to keep it clean," said Christine Winton, who works with the Mechanicsville Community Association.