Walk Like MADD: Union Co. mother to participate in drunk driving awareness event after losing daughter

Tami Oliver said she will participate in the "Walk Like Madd" event in Knoxville on Aug. 29 in memory of her daughter, after she was killed by a drunk driver.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Union County mother said she will participate in a national event to raise awareness about the impact drunk driving can have on families after a drunk driver killed her daughter in late June.

The "East TN Walk Like MADD" event kicks off on Aug. 29 from Zoo Knoxville. The 5K walk raises funds for organizations that raise awareness about how to prevent drunk driving. It is organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and communities across the U.S. organize them.

"Jaelyn, my daughter, has lost her life and Ashton is critically injured and fighting to get better every day," said Tami Oliver. "We would just love the community, and many people would stand behind us. We would love that."

People can team up with friends and family when registering for the walk. They can register for the event online.