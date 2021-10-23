"Wash at your own risk" | Locally owner Seymour business hosts "Haunted Car Wash" Saturday night

Tickets costs $25 per vehicle for people to go through Auto Spa Express' haunted car wash.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — It's Halloween season, and so more people are walking through corn mazes and haunted houses for thrills and chills. Not as many are driving through a haunted car wash, though.

Saturday night, a locally-owned Seymour business is changing that. They are hosting a haunted car wash from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m. at $25 per vehicle. Auto Spa Express said that people will need to make sure their doors are locked as they go through the car wash, to make sure the ghosts can't get in.

Lights will be off in the tunnel as cars move through the wash, and masked participants will try to scare people inside the car as it is also cleaned.

The event benefits Seymour's volunteer fire department, according to officials.