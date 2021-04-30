WBIR's Beth Haynes to emcee 2021 Knoxville Go Red for Women Digital Experience on May 7

Our own Beth Haynes will emcee the digital event on May 7 at noon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 Knoxville Go Red for Women Digital Experience will be held on May 7 at noon.

The 12th annual Go Red for Women Luncheon will raise money and awareness about heart disease in women.

The American Heart Association and the Knoxville chapter said the event will include educational opportunities, a conversation about mental well-being, celebrating a special young woman’s survival through heart disease and cardiac arrest, and sharing what’s being done to improve the lives of people living in the community.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to join the 2021 Knoxville Go Red for Women Digital Experience presented by Tennova Healthcare on May 7 at noon.

Our own Beth Haynes will emcee the event, and guests will also have the opportunity to talk with Elizabeth Dooty, Counselor with Renew Counseling Services as she discusses mental health and resiliency.