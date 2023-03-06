Wear Orange: Gun violence awareness event brings Knoxville community together

Wearing orange is an opportunity to demonstrate collective power for people of the gun violence prevention movement.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and Knoxville, along with the rest of the country, took part in wearing orange to curb gun violence.

The Wear Orange weekend was led by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense which is an organization working to end gun violence. In the U.S., more than 13,000 people have died as a result of gun violence so far in 2023.

The event in Knoxville was held at Holsotn Park. People wore orange to honor the lives of those who lost their lives to gun violence and organizers said that this is something people live with every day.

"This is something that we have to live with on a day-to-day basis, not just the day that it happened," Terry Walker Smith said. "Not just the day that they were buried, that's truly when it all begins... after you bury them."