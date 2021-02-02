Weigel's holds cookouts and Jeep giveaways for customers and employees to celebrate 90th anniversary

The cookout for customers began at 10 a.m. with a drawing for a new Jeep Wrangler at 11 a.m. Then, employees had their chance to win a car at 3 p.m.

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's celebrated their 90th anniversary on Saturday and wanted to make sure employees and customers had the chance to celebrate too.

They hosted two kinds of events on Saturday to celebrate — a cookout and a big giveaway. At 10 a.m. customers had the chance to enjoy free food at Weigel's corporate office in Powell. Then at 11 a.m., they participated in a drawing for a new Jeep Wrangler.

Employees started arriving at the corporate office for the same kinds of events.

"We got 90 years — that's like three times older than me," said one Weigel's official who attended the event. "This has been an amazing 90th anniversary for Weigel's, a company born right here in Tennessee."