Welcome Spring: Knoxville home and garden show to last through weekend

Vendors spend most of Friday setting up at the Knoxville Expo Center for the show. It will last through Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nothing says "welcome, spring" like a home and garden show. With warm weather in the forecast for most of next week and vendors setting up at the Knoxville Expo Center, the city feels ready for spring!

The Knoxville Home and Garden Show will feature around 90 exhibitions this year. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free for all attendees, and admission is $5. Children under 18 years old can get in for free.

"It's shows like this that allow us to gain visibility, and really grow our company, and create jobs and really make an impact on our community," said Timothy Kneller, the market director for Ashbusters Chimney Service.

Lowe's Home Improvement will also host workshops and kids events at the show, officials said. Attendees will also have chances to receive free consultations on window service, gutter service and other kinds of offers.