MUSICFEST returns to West Knox County in July

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The Town of Farragut and SHOP FARRAGUT are announcing that this year’s MUSICFEST at West End will be held July 9-10.

The event will take place in the West End Shopping Center parking lot just south of Farragut High School between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 9, and from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Farragut merchants and local vendors will move outside to showcase their products and services. There will be special discounts, attractions, and giveaways.

Attendees can enjoy barbeque from Buddy’s, or a smoothie from Fruition Café alongside offerings from other area vendors including the West End eateries; Don Delphi’s Pancakes & Restaurant, and Clean Eatz.

Soft drinks, lemonade, and water will be available. Beer will be provided by The Admiral Pub. Wine and other adult beverage offerings will be served by Water Into Wine Bistro. An ID is required.

The event is free to the public.

Here's the schedule of bands for Friday night:

Solstice Band 6 p.m.

Common Interest 7 p.m.

Pale Root 8 p.m.

Mighty Blue 9 p.m.

Here's the schedule of bands for Saturday:

Barry Faust & Ben Kreiger 2 p.m.

Rey Pineda & Friends 3 p.m.

Bonfire Blue 4 p.m.

Mystic Rhythm Tribe 5 p.m.

Few Miles On 6:45 p.m.

Doug and Johnny (5 piece) 8:15 p.m.