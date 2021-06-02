Where can I shoot fireworks legally in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
- Anderson County/City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Cities of Alcoa and Townsend - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.
- City of Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
- Cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
- City of LaFollette - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
- City of Athens City - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
- City of Maryville - It is legal to set off fireworks on private property on certain dates and times. It's legal ONLY from July 3 and 4 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and fireworks may be shot up until 1 a.m. specifically the morning of New Year's Day. It's still prohibited to use fireworks at any public area, street, roadway, parking lot, etc.
- Blount County: It is legal in the county to shoot fireworks in any location except for Alcoa and Townsend. Fireworks cannot be shot between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. (The TN General Assembly reversed a 1949 ban of pyrotechnics in the county).
- Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in the city limits of LaFollette.
- Town of Cumberland Gap - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
- Cumberland County and City of Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county but not within city limits.
- Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks except in Athens city limits.
- Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th.
- Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Scott County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits.
- Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks and city leaders decide on where they can be set off.
- City of Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
- Union County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.