Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in East Tennessee?

Some counties and cities in East Tennessee ban shooting off fireworks. For some others, it's only legal at certain times.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is approaching, and some people are stocking up on fireworks to fill the night sky with booms and bright lights.

It's important to follow safety precautions when using fireworks. Children should not be allowed to ignite fireworks, including sparklers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also recommended keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fires.

People should not try to pick up fireworks that did not fully ignite, and they should make sure to light fireworks one at a time. People should also not drink or use drugs and light fireworks.

They should also check to make sure it's legal to shoot fireworks in their areas. It isn't legal to shoot fireworks everywhere in East Tennessee. Some cities also have their own rules regarding whether people can shoot fireworks. A quick list of those counties and cities is below.

Anderson County - It is illegal to shoot fireworks without a permit on the Fourth of July in county areas.

City of Oak Ridge: Illegal to set off fireworks without a permit.

Blount County

City of Alcoa: Fireworks can only be shot on July 3 and July 4, or on December 31 and January 1 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sales are also allowed from June 20 through July 5 and December 10 through January 2.

City of Maryville: It is legal to shoot fireworks on private property on July 3, July 4, December 31 and January 1. They can only be fired from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. or until 1 a.m. specifically on the morning of New Year's Day. They cannot be used in any public area, street, road or parking lot.

Campbell County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas.

Cumberland County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas, and only legal to set off fireworks in city limits between June 20 and July 5.

Fentress County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas only.

Grainger County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas.

Greene County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas only.

Hamblen County — Legal to shoot fireworks until 11 p.m. in county areas only.

City of Morristown- Illegal to shoot off fireworks at all times.

Knox County — Illegal to sell and set off fireworks without a permit.

City of Knoxville: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks without a permit.

Loudon County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas.

McMinn County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas only.

City of Athens: Illegal to set off fireworks.

Monroe County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county areas.

Morgan County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas.

City of Wartburg: Can shoot off fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday until around 11 p.m.

Roane County — Legal to set off fireworks in county areas as long as no structures are endangered.

City of Kingston: Fireworks are not allowed to be set off in city limits.

Sevier County — Only legal to shoot off fireworks in county areas.

City of Gatlinburg: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Pigeon Forge: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Sevierville: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks