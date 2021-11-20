Who you gonna call? | Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters hosts annual toy drive in Turkey Creek

As fans gathered in West Knoxville to celebrate the new Ghostbusters movie, the East Tennessee branch of the ghostbusters stopped by to collect toys.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Who are you going to call when you need help preparing for the holidays? The local branch of the ghostbusters.

The Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters arrived at a movie theater in Turkey Creek Friday night to kick off their annual toy drive, benefiting the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Fans were already gathering there for the opening night of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the newest movie in the series.

While the Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters may have also popped in to see the new movie, they were also there to make sure children in the hospital had something to open Christmas morning. Anyone who donated could also get a free full-size poster of the new movie.

"Christmas is that magical time of the year that you want to spend with your family, but they got to spend it in the hospital," said John Metcalf, one of the ghostbusters. "We want to make sure every child gets something on Christmas morning."

They brought their iconic Ectomobile, decorated with lights and ghosts from previous movies.

The group is also planning to stop by the Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12 in Bristol on Saturday to collect toys. Anyone who wants to donate can also give to an online fundraiser.