'Be a little wicked' | Knoxville hosting events, scavenger hunt and costume contest for Halloween

The celebration includes Halloween-themed specials, a costume photo contest, and a "wicked walk" across the city to find spooky surprises.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is around the corner. The weather is getting ghoulish and ghastly surprises are waiting in spots around Knoxville, as part of the city's Halloween celebration.

"Wicked Cool in Downtown Knox" brings together businesses and organizations in the area to set up festive events and installations. As part of the event, people in the downtown area will be able to find Halloween-themed specials at businesses. There is also a monthlong costume contest.

To participate in the costume contest, people just need to take a picture in their costumes with downtown Knoxville in the background — such as at the Gay Street Bridge, the Tennessee Theatre or at Market Square. People can then share it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag "#KnoxHalloween," or by uploading pictures online. Winners will then be announced on Nov. 6, on Downtown Knox's social media accounts.

There are eight categories for the costume contest, with specific prizes for each category. They are listed below.

Best Couple: Treat your partner-in-crime to a brunch date at Frothy Monkey with a $50 gift card. Cutest: The cutest costume deserves a sweet treat from Cruze Farm Ice Cream. Enjoy a $35 gift card. Best Family: Every family member can find a little something special at Mast General Store with a $50 gift card. Best Group (Themed): Continue the fun with your friends at Maple Hall Bowling Lanes with a $75 gift card. Best Hollywood/Broadway: Enjoy a show at the Tennessee Theatre with a $100 gift card. Best Kid(s): A sugar rush is in order from Rocket Fizz for the best kid costume. Enjoy a $35 gift card. Best Pet: Treat your prize-winning pet to a trip to Citifid-O with a $25 gift card. Scariest: Give your heart a jolt trying to get out of the Escape Game's creepy rooms with a $60 gift card.

While talking pictures, people can go on a "wicked walk," searching for critters and photo opportunities across Knoxville. There are six installations and photo opportunities set up in downtown Knoxville. Nine cat installations are also set up across Knoxville in a scavenger hunt event.