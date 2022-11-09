x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

XHunger hosts poker championship to benefit Mobile Meals

Players at the championship could pay a voluntary donation to get an extra $1,000 in chips, with money going to Mobile Meals.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that aims to end hunger and food insecurity by partnering with food pantries and food banks hosted an event Wednesday night where people could play cards to help people eat in East Tennessee.

The Tame the Tiger XHunger free roll championship was at Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus. During the event, people could pay a voluntary donation to get an extra $1,000 in chips to play with. Money raised from those donations went to Mobile Meals.

"Our mission is to fight hunger. We work with food banks around the area, trying to address hunger," said Jimmy McNutt, the poker ambassador for XHunger at the event.

He said XHunger has more than a dozen establishments across East Tennessee. With those establishments, they help supply organizations like Mobile Meals.

That organization helps feed more than 1,100 people a day in the area.

XHunger said they also work with Second Harvest, Volunteer Ministry Center, Beardsley Community Farm and many other East Tennessee nonprofits.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville Area Urban League and UT Medical Center partner for a community health fair

Before You Leave, Check This Out