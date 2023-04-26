'You Are the Change' | Knoxville nonprofit to host art competition, encouraging young artists to express themselves

The art competition is being held as part of Youth Violence Prevention Week. It's called "You Are the Change."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young artists have a chance to express themselves and create works of art about changes they want to see during an art competition ending at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center Wednesday evening.

The competition is called "You Are the Change" and is hosted by Canvas Can Do Miracles. It will be for artists between 6 years old and 29 years old, giving them a chance to demonstrate the changes they want to see in the city. It's being held during Youth Violence Prevention Week, and organizers said $3,000 in prize money is being offered.

The competition lasts from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Beck Center. Artists first submitted their work online, and then competition organizers which ones to feature at the center.

There are three age groups: 6 years old to 11 years old, 12 years old to 17 years old and 18 years old to 29 years old. First-place competitors can win $600, second-place competitors can win $300 and third-place competitors can receive $100.

Winners will also be given three minutes to talk about themselves and what their work represents, expanding on the theme of the competition — "You Are the Change."

"I want everyone to come out and support the youth," said Jackie Holloway, the executive director of Canvas Can Do Miracles. "Art is therapy and healing, and it's a great time to come back and do some things that we used to when we were little."