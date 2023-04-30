Young Williams hosts kitten shower ahead of kitten season

The kitten shower not only served as a great cuddling opportunity but also to learn about the benefits of fostering.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's kitten season and the Young Williams Animal Center hosted a kitten shower Saturday afternoon.

People were able to enjoy the company of many adorable kittens. According to Young Williams, summer is the time of year when thousands of kittens are born and in need of life-saving care.

"It's a very great opportunity for people in our community to come in [and] learn about fostering, get to cuddle with some cute kittens and the fun part is the kittens," Chastedy Smith, social media and outreach manager, said.