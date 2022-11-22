Zoo Knoxville lights up for the holidays starting Friday

From November to January, the zoo will be filled with glowing silk lanterns of exotic animals. The zoo will be holding new activities, such as a scavenger hunt.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville will be lit up with some new lanterns and lights this holiday season when the Zoo Lights event returns this weekend.

From Friday, Nov. 25, to Jan. 8, 2023, the zoo will be filled with glowing silk lanterns of exotic animals.

Zoo Lights opens Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. This year, the zoo will be holding new activities -- such as a scavenger hunt to find the wildest lanterns, a flying sleigh zipline ride, as well as a chance to book a photoshoot with Santa!

Zoo Lights will also feature holiday food, seasonal cocktails and private heated igloos that can be reserved for an evening under the stars.

Zoo Knoxville's Zoo Lights 1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25

5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25

9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25

13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25

17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25

21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25

25/25 1 / 25

Tickets for the vent are $24 for ages 13 and up and $18 for kids between the ages of three to 12. Kids two and under get in for free, and parking is free.

The zoo said people can purchase tickets on its website at this link, by phone at (865) 637-5331 or at the ticket office during normal hours. Zoo Knoxville members will receive a $4 discount, and the zoo is encouraging people to buy their tickets online because they are limited.