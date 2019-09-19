FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The town of Farragut announced this week Topgolf is officially coming to the area.

The town said they hope to see the entertainment venue open in 2020.

Last month, the town of Farragut approved zoning changes needed to allow the attraction to build at a proposed location near Cotton Eyed Joe, between Outlet Drive and I-40/I-75.

RELATED: Farragut approves zoning changes to allow Topgolf to build location near Cotton Eyed Joe

The Planning Commission approved in late August a grading plan for the site, and Town administrator David Smoak said the next step is submitting and considering a formal site plan for access, parking and building facilities.

The town's planning commission will meet the third week of October to review the site plan.

The zoning change creates the “Regional Entertainment and Employment District” along Outlet Drive allowing Topgolf to build. The first reading passed Aug. 8 and the second reading passed on Aug. 22.

The town said it approved the location because of its visibility and accessibility from the interstate.

Topgolf itself has remained quiet about coming to Farragut. Since it first announced in 2017 when it was interested in coming to Knoxville, the company said it is still interested in the area and hopes to share more information as it hears back from its real estate and development teams.

Farragut mayor Ron Williams said the town first approached Topgolf in 2015 and actively began recruiting the attraction in 2018.

"Topgolf is like a magnet. So whenever there is one in the area then there's other businesses that want to flock around and be near it because it draws people in and they want those same customers," Williams said.

Williams said it will serve as an anchor to bring other businesses to the area and hopes to attract another hotel, restaurants, and maybe a dinner theater.

Farragut said construction is expected cost roughly $20 million and could bring 300 new jobs.

If you're unfamiliar with the Dallas-based chain, Topgolf is essentially an advanced golf driving range with game elements similar to bowling or darts. Players take turns hitting a personalized microchipped ball at one of 11 targets on the 240-yard range. The closer you get to a bullseye on the range with your ball, the more points you get.

You can see Topgolf in action in the video below: