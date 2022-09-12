New film festival to take place in Knoxville

FILM FEST KNOX will curate a selection of short films, feature films and workshops with the goal of attracting film professionals to the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all movie lovers! Visit Knoxville, in partnership with The Public Cinema, announced Tuesday that a new film festival is coming to Knox County next year.

FILM FEST KNOX is planned for fall 2023.

The new event comes after Knoxville Film Festival Director, Keith McDaniel, announced the festival would no longer be taking place after a 19-year run.

“The Visit Knoxville Film Office has had a long-standing partnership with the Knoxville Film Festival,” President of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said. “We have enjoyed working with Keith and recognize the importance of having this type of event in a city with a strong and supportive film community. We look forward to our partnership with The Public Cinema to co-produce FILM FEST KNOX.”

FILM FEST KNOX will curate a selection of short films, feature films and workshops with the goal of attracting film professionals to the area and establishing a presence as one of the premier film festivals in the southeast.

“Film festivals are important to the local community they represent,” Visit Knoxville Film Office Director Curt Willis said. “It’s the perfect outlet to attract filmmakers to showcase Knoxville as an ideal destination for future projects. FILM FEST KNOX will continue the legacy and success of the Knoxville Film Festival.”

FILM FEST KNOX will provide a space for local filmmakers to share their craft and passion with the city. This event will also offer networking and collaboration opportunities for filmmakers to connect with their counterparts from beyond East Tennessee.

FILM FEST KNOX co-producer, The Public Cinema, was founded in 2015 by filmmaker Paul Harrill and critic Darren Hughes.

The Public Cinema has screened more than 200 films in Knoxville and has curated programs and gallery installations for the Big Ears Festival.

“For more than a decade, Darren and I have dreamt of starting a full-fledged film festival that capitalizes on Knoxville’s many strengths as a creative community and attracts film fans and filmmakers from across the country,” Harrill said. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Visit Knoxville on this new venture.”