KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What's a shark's favorite beverage?

A bloody Mary!

Cue the Jaw's theme-- Shark Week is approaching, and with it comes puns a plenty and some fun ways for Knoxvillians to celebrate!

For 31 years, the iconic Discovery Channel series has taken viewers down into the ocean's depths to learn about the fascinating creatures.

In anticipation of the popular week, Discovery Inc. is hosting a Shark Week Family Fin Fest in Market Square in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, July 24. Attendees can enjoy kids' games, photo opportunities with shark props, face-painting and a trivia competition with 'fintastic' prizes.

Everything kicks of at 7 p.m. and runs till 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Bring your lawn chair and blanket to sit in front of the big screen in Market Square to watch a sneak peek of "Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark".

Hungry for a “Great White,” a Bloody Beer, or a “Shark Bait Latte"? Downtown businesses are also joining in the fun, and will have special shark-themed menu items and merchandise to help raise money for ocean conservation efforts.

On Saturday, July 27, there will also be a Shark Week beach cleanup (well, that's a river cleanup in Knoxville!)

You can find more information at downtownknoxville.org/sharks

Shark Week on Discovery begins Sunday, July 28.