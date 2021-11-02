Five virtual Valentine's Day options in Knoxville

Everything from live performances to a cooking demonstration and a D.I.Y. project to do at home, there are several virtual options for Valentine's Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 1. Opera at Home

Marble City Opera is offering a free ‘Love Letters’ concert with soprano Kayla Beard, who selected a variety of romantic songs that range from musical theater, classical opera, and some familiar favorites American favorites. ‘Love Letters’ is Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m.

2. Live Love Stories

The Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association hopes you’ll grab a box of chocolates and get comfy on the couch while you listen to live love stories over ZOOM. The free Valentine's Day event begins at 7 p.m. and features stories by Susan Fulbright, Jean Davidson, Delmas Franklin and Kathleen Mavournin. Click the link to join.

3. Cooking for Wishes

WBIR’s Robin Wilhoit and her husband will be serving up a romantic dinner to raise money for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. The virtual cooking lesson is at 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and participants will receive a shopping list ahead of time. To register, leave a $50 donation.

4. Theatre On-Demand

Flying Anvil Theatre is releasing two shows from their 2020 virtual season as on-demand streaming videos that you can watch on Valentine's Day or anytime between Feb. 12-22, 2021. While they’re not necessarily romantically themed, the Halloween horror Zoom production called ‘The Deadline’ is sure to have you snuggling up a little closer to your sweetie.

5. D.I.Y. To-Go