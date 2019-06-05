1. Wow I think this might be the first time this show has ever allowed the characters to mourn characters who died in an actual funeral.

2. Jorah’s death is significant as well because Dany not only lost one of her dearest friends but one of the allies who could “check her worst impulses” as Tyrion is so keen to bring up whenever he can.

3. I’d be so annoyed if my advisor kept bringing up my worst impulses tbh.

4. Sansa grieving Theon is powerful. She wouldn’t have escaped Winterfell and Ramsey Bolton’s clutches without him.

5. Aww Ghost all torn up from battle poor pup.

6. POLL: Who makes the better post game speeches, J.Snow or Rick Barnes?

7. Jon lights the funeral pyre for Lyanna Mormont, who is named after his birth mother, and Arya lights the pyre for Beric Dondarrion who sacrificed himself so she could live and was once on her infamous list.

8. Haven’t seen the Great Hall this packed since Robert Baratheon visited in Season 1. Head table looks a bit different.

9. Is Stannis named that because this guy will CONTINUE to stan the Baratheons for as long as he may live?

10. Tyrion honestly probably thinks that Bran is so weird now because he has brain damage from when Jaime pushed him out the window or something.

11. This entire scene in the great hall is the happy Stark reunion we’ve been waiting for, but it’s interesting because now we also have Dany in the picture so their togetherness just highlights how alone she is.

12. Tyrion, Brienne, and Pod (not so much Jaime but he can be invited too) are my top characters to brunch with on this show absolutely.

13. Tormund is so frat.

14. Wow, people do love Jon Snow and Dany is so alone here. I mentioned this before, but this episode only further highlights how I think her quest to get on the Iron Throne is tied into how alone she truly is in the world. I feel like for years we saw victory after victory from Dany when she was across the Narrow Sea, meanwhile all these other characters in Westeros had to deal with real tragic shenanigans that bonded them together.

15. Oh my gosh Tormund really did catch the feels for Brienne.

16. I love this conversation between The Hound and Sansa because it shows how far she's come.

17, Hmm Gendry Arya won’t be your lady “That’s not her” AND she’s not a lady.

18. Ope, yup she just said it.

19. WHAT is Jaime doing knocking his goldeny little hand on Brienne’s door.

20. Oh my gosh Jaime comin on STRONG here.

21. WHOA. OK.

22. I resent that Brienne is maybe considered the more awkward one here for her lack of experience or whatever but Jaime literally [CENSORED] his sister for years.

23. Jon Snow being drunk makes me nervous and feel like something terrible will happen why let your guard down dude.

24. “I try to forget” yeah same so do we all Khaleesi.

25. Dany is so right to not want Jon Snow to tell the truth about his parentage but he is so Ned Stark’s son and will absolutely tell because the Northerners are lowkey the biggest blabbermouths in the Seven Kingdoms.

26. Ser Jorah is probably rolling in his grave hearing Khaleesi saying that her knowledge of who Jon Snow really is is the ONLY thing keeping her unhappy right now.

27. Jon Snow, Sansa will absolutely want to see you on the Iron Throne. UGH this is pure stupidity you really are your father's son.

28. The truth will totally destroy you, dude. As it did Ned Stark.

29. I really feel bad for Dany. Yes the Starks are his family, but he’s her family too and if not for Robert Baratheon’s absolute rage she could’ve maybe grown up with another Targaryen pal across the Narrow Sea but NO.

30. I’m categorically not into Tyrion’s plan to consistently try to save King’s Landing and I never have been. If they had just taken King’s Landing immediately when they had the Tyrell army, the Martell army, all the Dothraki, the Unsullied, and three dragons she had when she first sailed to Westeros fewer people might have died and Cersei could've been wiped out.

31. Mmhmm Ser Jaime has decided to stay as a guest of the Lady of Winterfell boink.

32. I love these scenes because we see how each Stark’s experience over the course of this show is shaping their decisions now. It makes sense that Sansa and Arya would lean harder into this Stark identity and be distrustful of outsiders because any trust led to death. But Jon, who had to make friends with enemies for the sake of just basic survival, just really doesn't see it that way.

33. “How can I promise to keep a secret if I don’t even know what it is.” “Because we’re family” ya serve it back j. snow.

34. BRONN! I love the dynamic of like Bronn would totally kill either of these guys for more money. I’m a psycho.

35. Aww The Hound and Arya back on the road together is so sweet. Arya has really grown into his equal as a fighter.

36. “I don’t plan on coming back [to Winterfell].” “Neither do I.” That’s interesting coming from Arya, saying she won’t return to Winterfell. Obviously she’s heading south to try and kill the queen. But now that she knows Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne, she likely wants to go there to give him the added protection her father never had.

37. Tyrion’s right, Sansa really does seem bent on disliking Dany.

38. I will say. Sansa has been annoying me all season BUT. This is truly the first time we’re seeing all the political training she’s accumulated over the years at play against a character who we sympathize with. Sansa seems to be borrowing the protect your family at all costs from Cersei Lannister, and always expecting the worst from your enemy from Littlefinger.

39. And she spills. She can’t help herself. Tyrion is her favorite ex-husband after all.

40. Aww Tormund will take the rest of the Free Folk back north!

41. Aww Gilly’s pregnant so cute.

42. I would name my daughter Jon Snow why not.

43. Ser Brienne of Tarth Jon Snow Stacey.

44. My poor child.

45. OK JON SNOW YOU COULD’VE SAID GOODBYE. YOU TOTALLY COULD HAVE SAID GOODBYE TO YOUR GHOST PUP WHO STOOD BESIDE YOUR LIFELESS BODY AS MELISANDRE RESURRECTED YOU I HATE THAT.

46. I HATE THAT. HE GETS A NEW DRAGON BABY AND FORGETS ABOUT HIS ORIGINAL PAL WHERE’S THAT NORTHERN LOYALTY BUD. WHERE IS IT.

47. You could’ve said goodbye to your pup. I’m sorry but that’s so messed up.

48. Every good thing that happens between Missandei and Greyworm makes me think one of them is going down.

49. I love Tyrion so much. “Maybe Cersei will win and kill us all.”

50. Aww I’m so sad watching her dragons fly over Dragonstone without Viserion.

51. OH MY GOD

52. WHAT??

53. Did BRONN DO THAT??

54. OH MY GOD RHAEGALL!!!!

55. EWWW EURON YOU ABSOLUTE RUDE CRACKONY [CENSORED]!!!!!!

56. THIS IS KARMA FOR JON SNOW NOT SAYING GOODBYE TO GHOST.

57. Ugh this has not been a good week/month/whatever time has elapsed for Dany. First Set Jorah, now a dragon pup.

58. Ok, WHERE is Missandei?

59. Oh OUR child, there goes Cersei with those classic Lannister lies.

60. So much for the breaker of chains oh my GOSH MISSANDEI!!

61. I would love to discuss treason with Tyrion and Varys over brunch sometime.

62. This whole discussion about Jon being a man is literally the writers of the show BEGGING the audience to not roast them for letting the characters think Jon would be a better ruler than Dany.

63. "Guys this is Westeros people suck get over it basically don't @ me on Twitter either," - the showrunners

64. Tyrion’s loyalty to Dany is heartwarming and that makes me, again, very nervous for him. I’m calling it here for some reason I think she will end up to be the one killing Tyrion if he goes out.

65. “I’ve always wanted to be there when they execute your sister, seems like I won’t get the chance.” Sansa even if they do execute Cersei her spirit lives on in you that was a very Cersei thing to say.

66. Oh no Jaime PLEASE don’t go running back to Cersei.

67. No don’t weep Brienne I can’t handle it.

68. “She’s hateful and so am I,” is such a way to tell your current bae why you’re going back to former bae and then skurt.

69. oh NO Missandei!!!!!

70. Wow look at this state of the art dragon killing setup.

71. Also, I never expected the outside of King’s Landing to look like this for some reason.

72. Oh, no Tyrion. He makes one last plea for diplomacy oh no. If he fails I don’t think Dany will forgive him.

73. Cersei raises her hand but I’m not scared she won’t kill Tyrion.

74. Ope plot twist she didn’t. I still think Missandei is a goner.

75. Oh no! I can’t even look at Grey Worm’s face.

76. Missandei!

77. Dracarys. That's the word that set her free and could be a message for Daenerys to roast them.

78. She deserved better.

79. And another diplomatic fail for Tyrion. This isn’t good guys this isn’t good. I really have a feeling Tyrion may die for his loyalty for Dany idk. Idk I’m stressed.

So to be clear: Dany has lost everyone closest to her. She’s lost a dragon baby, a best friend in Missandei, another best friend in Jorah, and a whole entire boyfriend. I will say, even if Dany totally roasts King’s Landing it will be hard for me to ever see her as the true villain of this story while Cersei Lannister lives. And I think it’s a little unfair it’s being set up that way.

And ok I absolutely love this show but. They're moving all this a little fast. I said that way back in Season 7, but it's like they didn't develop things then that really needed to be developed. And now we're kind of paying for it because everything does feel just a little bit rushed. I can't believe we have two more episodes left. This is just really flying by idk. See you next week!

Season 8, Episode 1: For the Watch | These 60 thoughts went through my head during the ‘GoT’ season premiere

Season 8, Episode 2: For the Watch | This episode felt like Olly stabbed me in the heart five separate times but I don't even care

Season 8, Episode 3: For the Watch | 'The Battle of Winterfell' destroyed me and now I'm just another mindless, wailing ice zombie