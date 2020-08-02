ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —
“Friends” might be gone from Netflix but fans of the hit comedy show still have some good news to look forward to.
Deadline reported this week all six main actors have signed on for an unscripted HBO reunion show. The rumored show has not been confirmed but has been teased by the cable network as a possible hour-long single episode.
Speculation has been heating up for years whether the Emmy-winning show would make a revival of some sort. Each actor has made comments saying they would be open to a reunion of some kind.
This week, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, posted on Twitter saying, “big news is coming.” Fans immediately took that as a tease for the reunion show.
“Friends” originally ran on NBC from 1994-2004. Throughout its run, it was nominated for 62 Emmy Awards and still holds the title as the last sitcom to reach the No. 1 show on television.
