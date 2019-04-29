The Tennessee Theatre announced its lineup for the 2019-2020 'Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre' season.

Here are the shows are coming to Knoxville:

The Color Purple - Nov. 5 - 6, 2019

Fiddler on the Roof - Dec. 27 - 29, 2019

Miss Saigon - Jan. 28 - Feb. 2, 2020

Waitress - Feb. 28 - March 1, 2020

A Bronx Tale - April 3 - 5, 2020

Blue Man Group - April 21 - 23, 2020

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - May 5 - 10, 2020

Cats - June 19 - 21, 2020

Tickets will go on sale this fall. You can find more information on the Tennessee Theatre's website.

Last year, the theatre hosted such shows as 'The King and I,' 'Les Miserables,' and 'Jersey Boys.'