The Tennessee Theatre announced its lineup for the 2019-2020 'Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre' season.
Here are the shows are coming to Knoxville:
- The Color Purple - Nov. 5 - 6, 2019
- Fiddler on the Roof - Dec. 27 - 29, 2019
- Miss Saigon - Jan. 28 - Feb. 2, 2020
- Waitress - Feb. 28 - March 1, 2020
- A Bronx Tale - April 3 - 5, 2020
- Blue Man Group - April 21 - 23, 2020
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - May 5 - 10, 2020
- Cats - June 19 - 21, 2020
Tickets will go on sale this fall. You can find more information on the Tennessee Theatre's website.
Last year, the theatre hosted such shows as 'The King and I,' 'Les Miserables,' and 'Jersey Boys.'