KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has come and gone but the numbers from the once-in-a-lifetime event at Neyland Stadium are still coming in and they're breaking records.

Before Saturday's show, Visit Knoxville's Kim Bumpas told 10News organizers hoped to reach 85,000 tickets and that a crowd of 80,000 would break the previous record for the largest stadium show in the Southeast.

The show had 84,846 people in attendance, according to University of Tennessee Assistant Director of News and Information Owen Driskill.

He also said 52,138 alcoholic drinks were sold and the made $616, 480 in alcohol sales.

The football field was nowhere in sight Saturday night, instead thousands of excited and screaming fans from all over gathered to see country music legend take center stage.

Brooks said it was the "BEST night of the BEST week!" expressing his gratitude for the Vols by wearing orange and holding up a University of Tennessee flag.

Besides Brooks, only The Jacksons (The Jackson 5) and Kenny Chesney have played at Neyland Stadium, making it a historic night to remember in Neyland Stadium.

