Garth Brooks pulls out of the CMA Entertainer of the Year running

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he is pulling out of the Country Music Association Awards Entertainer of the Year running.

In a virtual press conference, he said it's time for someone else to win the award. Garth has most recently won the award in 2019.

He said a big reason behind the decision was seeing a tweet after he won the EOTY award last year commenting to let others have the chance to win.

The announcement was planned ahead of the CMA's releasing its nominations list.

When asked if he's pulling out of all categories, Garth lightheartedly said he is competitive and will only withdraw from the Entertainer of the Year running.

Garth Brooks next tour is set for 2022.