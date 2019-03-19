SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Here in East Tennessee, we know Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have a lot of attractions going for them.

But, it's not just us. Families across the country are visiting these two destinations for spring break, according to a new ranking from Vrbo, a vacation rental company.

Vrbo recently announced its top ten most popular spring break destinations for families, and East Tennessee made the top five, with Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge ranking in at No. 4.

Vrbo also said homeowners in Gatlinburg & Pigeon Forge could charge an average of $220 a night during peak spring break dates and make an average of $1,540 by renting out their home on Vrbo for one week of spring break in 2019.

The two East Tennessee spots were beat out by several spots along the Southeast coast.

The full list of the ten most popular family destinations is as follows: