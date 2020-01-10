Get ready to sing! Knox Box Karaoke, new karaoke bar, opening Friday in Downtown Knoxville

Knox Box Karaoke will be open from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. People will be able to sing anywhere in the bar.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people just want to sing! On Friday, they will have the chance to when Knox Box Karaoke opens in downtown Knoxville, on Gay Street.

The bar will allow people to break out into song from anywhere in the bar. Officials said Knox Box Karaoke will lack a stage. They also said that they will have an assorted menu of cocktails and food, including several kinds of grilled cheese.

The bar held a soft opening on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 between 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. when people would walk in and sing along to classic tunes.

Officials said they will be open from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. Their normal hours of operation will be Wednesday - Sunday, with the same hours.

They also said they will update the time the are open in the future for other events and will adjust to new COVID-19 guidelines.

The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to extend a curfew requiring all establishments offering on-premise consumption of alcoholic beverages or beer to close by 11 p.m.