KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — People will gather across the county and Tennessee on Tuesday night with local law enforcement for annual "National Night Out."

The national series of events are aimed at promoting and enhancing positive relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while building community, according to the event's website.

The event is typically held the first Tuesday in August every year, and there are plenty of celebrations going on across East Tennessee you can take part in with games, food and live music.

51 cities and counties across Tennessee hold events for National Night Out, including a number of communities in East Tennessee.

Here is the list of East Tennessee counties and cities that are participating Tuesday:

-Kingston

-LaFollette

-Loudon County

-Loudon

-Sevier County

-Sevierville

-Sweetwater

-Tellico Plains

Click on the name of each community for more on its event.