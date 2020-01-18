NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Botanical Garden kicked off a huge LEGO exhibit, this weekend.

It's called, “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks.” The larger-than-life creations are the brainchild of artist Sean Kenney. They’re meant to highlight the interconnectivity of nature.

“Over half a million pieces of Legos out here in the gardens,” said Norfolk Botanical Garden's Leslie Van Horn.

“People have just been raving about it... We’re really looking forward to all of our visitors just being able to enjoy something different in the garden.”

There are 13 giant Lego displays in the garden for guests to see and take pictures of, from deer to birds, and even a spider.

Hanging inside the visitor’s center are pictures made of thousands of Lego bricks by Virginia artist Brian Korte.

You can even buy your own Lego displays from the gift shop.

And this weekend only, the Hampton Roads Lego User Group (HARDLUG) has set up shop at the garden for indoor demonstrations.

It’s a chance for visitors to get an up-close look at how these giant art pieces come together.

Kids and adults can also get some hands-on experience and build their own creations.

Pieces like the ones you can see at Norfolk Botanical Garden, take thousand of bricks and hundreds of hours to make.

“A lot of it is trial and error," said HARDLUG's Robert Clarady.

"You start putting stuff together, you figure out what works and doesn’t work. Over the years, you learn what you can do and what doesn’t work.”

