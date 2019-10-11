The Girls Go Hard Lifestyle Expo in Knoxville honored women in business Saturday.

Organizers of the event said their mission is to honor, inform and empower.

At the event, women heard from female veterans and saw other women showcasing their businesses.

"It's all about girl power, women empowerment, and for me, that's important," said DJ Stormi Monroe, the expo's DJ. "It's apart of my mission and my vision as a DJ, as a woman of business, as an entrepreneur, so it's very important. It hits home."

Girls Go Hard also released their premier edition of its magazine at the event.

"I hope the women who come here can see that there are female-empowered vendors, DJs, entertainers, performers, speakers, business owners, and so, I hope that they take away that if they thought about doing anything from an entrepreneur, to a non profit, to an organization, now is the time," Monroe added.

