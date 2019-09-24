Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs is the center of a new feature about his life and career on the WWE's streaming service.

While he was known in the ring as Kane, the feature is squarely on the man behind the mask -- going behind the scenes of some of his most unforgettable moments.

At one point of the feature, Jacobs remembered a particularly heartfelt and affirming moment that happened a few years ago.

With tears in his eyes, Jacobs talked about a chance meeting during a Knoxville concert. A woman came up to him while he was grabbing a soda and wanted to show him a picture on her phone.

"It was a picture of me with her son," he said, wiping a few tears away.

Jacobs said he had made a visit to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"She told me that was the last picture she had ever taken of her son... and it was with me," he said.

Jacobs said she wanted to thank him. It was moments like these Jacobs said made his wrestling career especially worthwhile.

"The greatest blessing my career gave me, it wasn't the fame and money and all that stuff. It was the fact that you have the ability if you use it to at least, in some little way, bring joy to people and touch them emotionally, and that's incredibly powerful. I don't know why I was given that, but it's something that I don't take for granted and something that I value very much."

You can watch 'WWE Untold: That's Gotta Be Kane' streaming on the WWE Network.

