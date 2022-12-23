The magic of Glitterville shines bright in downtown Knoxville this Christmas season

You can bring Glitterville's beautiful decor home for a fraction of the cost thanks to Stephen Brown's free online tutorials!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Glitterville in downtown Knoxville is filled with colorful ornaments and Christmas trimmings and the whole place is glowing with festive lights for the season.

The artist behind the brand is Stephen Brown who was born and raised in East Tennessee.

Brown tells us he has been busy this season.

Some of the highlights include decorating for Christmas with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, creating an incredible holiday display at Neiman Marcus in Miami and he's on Oprah's Favorite Things list—again.

While Glitterville might not be in the budget this year, you can still bring it home for a fraction of the cost with do-it-yourself tutorials that are all free.