Video captures the moment a teen's golf ball was struck by lightning

The one-in-a-million moment happened at Topgolf in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a moment you have to see to believe.

One teen was hitting some shots at Topgolf San Antonio with his friends over the weekend when one of his golf balls was struck by lightning — mid-air.

Topgolf, which posted the video on its Instagram account, said the ball was traveling 88 miles per hour when it was struck.

The video shows the bolt of lightning coming down across the sky, followed by a bright flash and screams from the crowd.

The one-in-a-million shot was hit by 18-year-old Tomas Gomez, who said, "I was just glad that it hit the ball instead of me," DailyMail reports.

Topgolf told the publication that it moved everyone inside after the incident until the storm passed.

An incident like this might spook anyone else from ever returning to Topgolf, but not Gomez. He told DailyMail, "I will definitely be back as soon as I can."

Topgolf Tampa is an all-weather facility but will close in an "extreme weather event," according to the website.