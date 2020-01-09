Greek Fest called off this month, plans weighed for possible drive-through event

The three-day annual event at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike is a local favorite.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Local festival favorite Greek Fest is being called off this month, but church organizers are exploring possibly holding a "drive-through" event this fall that would offer a limited food menu.

The event was to be held Sept. 11-13 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike. The church has put on the festival more than 40 years.

Mike Nassios, church president, said it's possible the church may have a drive-through event at which visitors could pick up food to go from a limited menu. The food, including pastries made by church members, is one of the festival's biggest draws.

The drive-through could be this month or in October.

As they evaluate their options, Nassios said they want to ensure proper safety steps could be taken that put no one's health at risk.

"Safety is our No. 1 concern," he said.

The church first announced in July it was putting off Greek Fest, which typically also offers music and dancing and draws hundreds and hundreds of people over the three-day weekend.