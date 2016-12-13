A Country Boy Can Survive | Hank Williams Jr. to play Thompson-Boling Arena in June

Hank William Jr. will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, June 23. He will be joined by The Frontmen of Country and Dillon Carmichael.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A country boy can survive, and he's coming to Knoxville!

In the 52 years since his first album, Hank Williams, Jr.’s career has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles, according to a release.