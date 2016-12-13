x
A Country Boy Can Survive | Hank Williams Jr. to play Thompson-Boling Arena in June

Hank William Jr. will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, June 23. He will be joined by The Frontmen of Country and Dillon Carmichael.
Dec 13, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Hank Williams Jr. performs at the pre-taping for the “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund". Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A country boy can survive, and he's coming to Knoxville!

Hank William Jr. will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, June 23. He will be joined by The Frontmen of Country and Dillon Carmichael.

In the 52 years since his first album, Hank Williams, Jr.’s career has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles, according to a release.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. online on Ticketmaster.

