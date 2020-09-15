Happy birthday to the King of Country Music - Roy Acuff

The Maynardville native would be 117 today.

Happy birthday to the King of Country Music!

East Tennessee native Roy Acuff was born Sept. 15, 1903 in Maynardville.

He died in 1992 in Nashville.

Acuff never forgot his East Tennessee roots and inspired and helped many other musicians throughout his career.

Last year, as documentarian Ken Burns looked on, musician Ketch Secor played a little tune live for WBIR using a treasured violin that once belonged to Acuff.

Besides being an acclaimed musician, Acuff also was a smart businessman, co-founding Acuff-Rose Publications with songwriter Fred Rose.