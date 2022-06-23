A Magical Legacy: 25 years of Harry Potter in Knoxville

Example video title will go here for this video

25 years ago, Harry Potter introduced the love of reading to an entire generation. To celebrate, we take a look back at the phenomenon known as Potter-Mania.

Since then, six more books, eight feature films, multiple spin-offs , video games and countless amounts of merchandise have kept Potter-mania alive and kicking since the initial book’s release. So, come with us through Platform 9 & ¾ and hop on the Hogwarts Express, as we use our Time - Turners to travel back into the wizarding history of Harry Potter in Knoxville.

Fans were spellbound by the bespectacled boy with a lightning bolt scar who went from living in a cupboard under the stairs to the magical halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Twenty-five years ago, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, known as the Sorcerer’s Stone in the U.S., sent wizards and muggles alike into the frenzy known as Potter-mania, and Knoxville embraced the phenomenon.

“They have really piqued her interest. She’ll read for hours. Something I have wanted her to do and encouraged her to do, and I’m just delighted to see that she has gravitated towards these books,” said Diane McCoy, Chelsey's mom.

The Harry Potter books were a hit among parents , too, as they finally got their children to open a book.

“When I finish it, I just want to read it again, and again, and again, and over again,” said Clare Welsch, a Harry Potter fan.

The same could be said for local libraries, as waiting lists were well over a hundred for some branches.

“Hundreds. We’ve sold hundreds of each of the three currently in release. It’s hard to keep them on the shelf. We have massive bulk orders through the holidays with these and we’re just hoping we’ll be able to meet the demand,” said Robbie Ryan, a Barnes and Noble spokesperson at the time.

Aimed at middle schoolers, Harry Potter was definitely working his magic , because the books disappeared off of shelves.

“I think they’re very well written and creative,” said Chelsey McCoy, a fan of the books, at the time.

Potter-mania officially hit Knoxville in 1999. By then, the first three books had been released.

“He’s so good. He cares about people. He’s so kind, but he’s also got that magical, mystical quality that I think all kids have and then lose as we grow up. You can put yourself in there and live it as you’re reading the book, and I think that makes it a little bit different,” she said.

Wills said the wait was worth it, though, as Harry Potter was a chance to rekindle her childhood imagination.

“I don’t like crowds. I’m usually asleep by now. So, no, I haven’t done this before, and I don’t think I will again until the fifth one comes out,” she said.

Although she had to get out of her comfort zone, Annie Wills was more than willing to stay up late for a chance to be one of the first to read the book.

“I just like the book so much. I just wanted to see if I could come out and get it right away,” said Katelyn Stewart, a fan of the series.

The hype was real for the July 8, 2000, release of the much anticipated fourth book, the Goblet of Fire. Over 300,000 copies were pre-ordered online. As Amazon prepared their pallets of literature, fans were ready for the next chapter with a midnight release at Barnes and Noble.

It indeed did pretty well, as the movie grossed almost a billion dollars at the box office.

“I expect it should sell out. Anything to do with Harry Potter will do pretty well,” said Darin Chandler, a Target employee at the time.

Along with a grand movie premiere comes an equally massive amount of merchandise, and wizards spent plenty of Knuts, Sickles and Galleons on everything from toys to clothes.

“With any indication of what we got when we first got here initially, we’re going to do really exceptional, maybe even Star Wars quality,” Carmike Theater Manager David Frei said.

Movie theaters said the fan turn-out could rival that of another fantastical saga.

“I’m coming by myself to see Harry Potter. I’ve read all the books, and I thought it was just really incredible that so many older people are coming to see it as well as the younger people,” said Kyble Thomas, a fan.

In November 2001, fans dawned their finest wizard robes and flocked to movie theaters for the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“I anticipate my numbers being close to the same which was one of the bigger grossing movies that ever came out of Halls,” Wallace said.

If the first movie’s gross was anything to go by…

“This week a big 18-wheeler rolled in here, and we unloaded about six or seven pallets of candy, popcorn, and of course, Coke and stuff will be in here tomorrow,” Wallace said.

In November 2002 , Halls Cinema 7 owner Danny Wallace made sure he was stocked and ready for the release of Harry Potter’s second theatrical adventure, the Chamber of Secrets. The family-owned theaters hoped the second movie would catch them a Golden Snitch.

2003 :

In 2003, the 896-page fifth book, the Order of the Phoenix, had fans itching for more magic months before its release on June 21.

“I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting and waiting. He’s really exciting and goes on adventures and had fun and is a normal teenager and it’s easy to connect,” said Miranda Reseigh, a Harry Potter fan.

It had been almost three years since the release of the Goblet of Fire, and local booksellers felt the anticipation as they managed thousands of pre-orders.

To meet the demand, Barnes and Noble hosted another midnight release for the new book.

“We are going to be open all evening on June 20, and we’ll start selling the book at one minute after midnight,” said John Tullock, a Barnes and Noble manager.

Trying to beat the crowds, WBIR reporter Kay Watson went to local shops to get her hands on a copy before anyone else.

Unfortunately Scholastic, the book's publisher, had strict guidelines on how to handle the hysteria surrounding the next release.

“Don’t do this. Don’t do that. Don’t let anybody see the book. Keep the boxes sealed,” said Anne Petree, a manager at Borders.

Most stores wouldn’t even tell us if the books had arrived yet, just two days away from release.

“We start selling them at 12:01 Friday after midnight. We’re not going to be able to get the book until that evening,” said Leslie Wolburg, a supervisor at Books-A-Million.

One manager told us she had to turn down cash offers for what was expected to be the biggest children’s book ever with a first print run of over 8 million copies.

“I think that it’s created a lot of buzz around the book. I think Scholastic has done a good job of marketing, and I think the security adds to it,” Wolburg said.

At the end of the day, to the managers of the stores, it’s all worth it.

“Anytime you can get a child to read and use their imagination, you did a good thing,” Petree said.

Release night finally arrived, and Potterheads crowded into bookstores in droves to get their hands on the Order of the Phoenix.

“I’ve been reading the books about a million times. I’ve been making my costume. It took forever to make my quill, and I’ve been bouncing off the walls with excitement,” said Chelsea Plaut, a Potterhead.

With so much time to ponder what came next for the students of Hogwarts, rumors were rampant.

“Ron’s going to join the quidditch team, and someone’s going to die. It’s all exciting, very exciting,” said Brad Windle, a Potterhead.

The clock struck 12:01 a.m. and books were handed out by the hundreds, but for these fans, the night was only beginning as they journeyed into the Order of the Phoenix. The smiles were wide, and they weren’t just coming from the kids.