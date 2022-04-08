HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival returns in August

This free festival will take place on August 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival will return to Morristown's Downtown Green and Farmers Market this year, according to a release.

This year's festival will take place on August 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is free to attend and the event will feature 42 different vendors. Food vendors from many locales including Australia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Thailand, the United States, and more.

HOLA Lakeway is a grassroots, community-based organization with the mission of meeting needs and improving the overall quality of life for the immigrant population in East Tennessee's Lakeway region.

"When we founded HOLA Lakeway, our idea was to create an organization that worked collaboratively to build community, nothing brings people together like food," said Willie Santana one of HOLA Lakeway's founders and a law professor at LMU Law.

According to HOLA, the festival was created to highlight the Hispanic and Latino community's steady growth into an important part of the Lawkeay Area's cultural, economic, and social character. Over half a decade and it has grown into a treasure institution in the region that showcases the important and unique contributions that the immigrant families of the Lakeway area, make to the community.

"The food festival has become a tradition in the Lakeway area that would not be possible without the support we receive from the community," said KC Alvarado, HOLA's other founder and current chairwoman of the HOL Lakeway Board. That support comes in many ways including scores of volunteers and in new and repeat sponsors.

According to HOLA, their goal for the festival has always been to create an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the Lakeway area's rich and diverse culture.