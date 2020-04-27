OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a shooting that struck the home of "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson last week, a sheriff’s spokesman said Sunday.

Witnesses described someone shooting from a truck at Robertson's home in West Monroe, east of Shreveport, said Glenn Springfield, spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, and no suspects have been identified, Springfield said.

The witnesses said a man who appeared to be in his teens or 20s was driving the truck, and other people were in the vehicle, he said.

Robertson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday, though the former reality show star told a local newspaper, the Monroe News-Star, that “they were just spraying bullets across my property” in “broad daylight.”

“We were pretty shook up,” he added.

The show based on Robertson’s duck-hunting family ran from 2012 to 2017.

Read more from our news partners.