Hundreds of cars show up Tuesday night for Stan Brock documentary premiere

Stan Brock founded Remote Area Medical in 1985, and the film honors the legacy of kindness he left behind.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of cars pulled up to the Parkway Drive-In movie theatre Tuesday night for the premiere of a documentary honoring a man's legacy of kindness.

Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story honors Stan Brock who founded Remote Area Medical in 1985. He was born in Britain and became a television star in the U.S. before working to bring health care to people who may not be able to afford it.

"Stan was one of a kind," said John Myers, the RAM Board President. "He taught me and thousands of people how to be better people."

The event was part of the 51st Nashville Film Festival, which is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was held between 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tuesday, with free general admission. People could purchase tickets for early admission for $50, or buy a VIP admission ticket for $100, which guaranteed people a spot in the prime viewing section.