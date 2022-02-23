The world premiere of 'I Can't Breathe' is here. Here's what you need to know about the social justice opera

"I Can't Breathe" will have its world premiere at the Beck Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Marble City Opera will perform an original opera called "I Can't Breathe" at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday — the performance's world premiere.

It is about social justice and was inspired after the creators witnessed instances of police brutality. The show will follow six characters and is focused on different aspects of the Black community.

The play was written by Brandon J. Gibson and composed by Leslie Burr. It's been in the works for more than a year.

"It's taken me a year and three months, literally 8 to 12 hours a day, writing the work," Burr said.

The music is an intense composition that follows the emotion of each character throughout the story, taking audiences on journeys through their personal grief and celebrations during the plot.

Burr said he typically gets attached to the music. In this project, he said he got attached to the characters.

"It hits so close to home in so many different ways," Burr said. "I found that with each of the characters, they were not only compelling, but they also had had a direct relationship with me, and me with them."

The opera stemmed from the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody on May 25, 2020. For both Burr and Gibson, it brought to light a problem that has been going on for decades.

"When that day happened, it was just more of the same. But it was even more vivid due to the actuality of it being on television," Burr said.

Kathryn Frady is the Executive Artistic Director of "I Can't Breathe." She, too, remembers the day of George Floyd's death.

"I was speechless, angry, you know, sad, upset. And then and feeling helpless," Frady said. "I felt very emotional about the situation and was wondering what it is that I could do."

Frady believes art, like opera, holds a lot of power. It has the ability to show different perspectives and allow the audience to step into someone else's shoes.

"Any kind of performance experience has the ability to change hearts and minds. And so I think it's a great way to, to approach the subject, and hopefully people will walk away feeling like they can make a difference," Frady said.

Burr hopes the opera will help people understand the Black way of life.

"This is not an opera meant to be guilt ridden, not even remotely. It is more to capture the humanistic aspects of what we as African Americans live with and the way that we embrace life," Burr said.

Burr has been a composer for several operas in the past; however, this one holds a special significance to him.

"Every day becomes another confirmation of this is something of great significance. And for me, I'm very proud to be associated with it," Burr said.

The opera is completely sold out for all in-person viewings of the Knoxville shows. However, if you want to see the opera, you have the ability to purchase tickets and watch a stream online.

Two performances will have streaming options on Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m.