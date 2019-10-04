Game of Thrones raised the stakes higher than any show on television when they lobbed Ned Stark's head onto one way back in Season 1.

Since then, we've lost legions of Westerosi and it isn't over yet. As we head into GoT's final season, here's a look at what our favorite characters were up to when we last saw them.

Jon Snow - Jon Snow had a solid start to this whole 'King in the North' thing. He was able to wrangle a wright and got several folks to believe him about White Walkers.

But even for Westerosi standards, it doesn't look good for Snow. He's taken his aunt as a lover and has no idea he's the rightful heir to a throne she's been burning cities down for eight seasons to get. Ick. He's sailing back, probably to Winterfell, on a boat with his aunt/ally/girlfriend.

Daenerys Targaryen - Dany finally made her way across the Narrow Sea, but refused to fly directly to King's Landing and suffered throughout the season because of it. She decided late in the game to dedicate her time to helping Jon Snow fight the real "enemy to the north", and lost one of her dragons because of it when she flew beyond the wall.

She's currently on a boat with Jon Snow. But that, as we all know, is [CENSORED].

Emilia Clarke in her role as Daenerys Targaryen from the HBO show "Game of Thrones", Photo Date: Oct 7, 2014 Photo: HBO

Tyrion Lannister - Tyrion had a rough go as The Dragon Lady's hand. His usually savvy political machinations fell short when Team Targaryen needed it most.

Last we saw, he was third-wheelin' hard on the boat on his way back from Wight Con.

*Maester's Note: I recently rewatched most of Season 7 and I'm very worried about Tyrion. Not that I want to go full Melisandre and start prophesizing about things that won't ever happen, but Tyrion technically left last season on another diplomatic mess up. He thinks he was able to get Cersei to pull her armies back, but we all know she's not about that life.

Between the dragon battles and wight walkers and Olenna's boss death, I think Dany's increasing frustration with Tyrion got seriously overlooked last season. I think it's super possible that Dany won't stay chummy with Tyrion for long, and that when death finally comes for Tyrion Lannister he won't have the last laugh.

The Night King - There is not a single soul - undead or no - in this entire godforsaken realm as extra as this guy. Last we saw of The Night King, he was on the back of a newly resurrected ice dragon and bringing down the wall in fiery blasts of blue flame.

His undead army is moving south and, given what we've seen in multiple trailers so far, it won't take him long to make easy work of Winterfell.

Jaime Lannister - After sticking by his twin's side through most of her reign as Queen, Cersei's favorite brother ditched her. He had a sudden stroke of . .

But if he is headed north to meet up with Tyrion, it might not be the happy reunion he expects. He pushed one guy out a window (Bran) and killed one person's father (Dany). We'll see if they'll welcome the Kingslayer as one more body able to fight the wight walkers.

Cersei Lannister - Last we saw Cersei, she was threatening Jaime to not leave King's Landing. He did anyway, and now she's alone with Qyurn and her other cronnies. Oh, she also might be pregnant.

Bran Stark - Bran Stark leveraged his all-knowing powers as the Three-Eyed Raven to give his family damaging information on Littlefinger. Last we saw him, he was hanging out with Samwell Tarly in the Old City, where the two connected that Jon Snow is a Targaryen and heir to the Iron Throne.

Sansa Stark - After sending Brienne of Tarth to King's Landing in her place, Sansa Stark made good as Lady of Winterfell when she teamed up with her assassin sister to bring down Littlefinger. We last saw her reminiscing about her late father with Arya, back home in Winterfell.

Arya Stark - Arya spent much of last season trying to reconcile lingering feelings of resentment towards her big sister. They've since squashed their childhood beef, and seem ready to represent House Stark together. She was in Winterfell, remembering the wisdom of her late father when we last saw her.

Theon Greyjoy - Theon Greyjoy was ambushed in the Narrow Sea by his burlish Uncle, Euron Greyjoy, in the middle of Season 7. The intense battle triggered him back to his time as Ramsay Bolton's prisoner Reek, and he leaped from the ship. But he saw Euron once more at the King's Landing rendezvous and rallied the other Iron Born to go rescue Yara shortly after.

Samwell Tarly - Our favorite maester-in-training spent last season as a glorified intern of sorts over at The Citadel. He cured Jorah Mormont from a deadly bout of greyscale and connected with Bran to figure out Jon Snow's real parentage last we saw him.