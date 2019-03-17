JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man whose smooth dance moves (and luxurious beard) went viral online will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the show.

Be sure to tune in to Channel 12 at 4 p.m. to catch his 'Ellen' appearance.

Bearded dancer Mike Alancourt went viral after a video of him dancing to the song "Wow" by rapper Post Malone was shared online and garnered over 23 million views. 

The video was shot at the 1 Vibe Dance studio on the Southside and caught the attention of Post Malone who posted it to his social media accounts. Even celebrity Will Smith gave Alancourt a shoutout on Instagram.

