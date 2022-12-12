x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Janet Jackson to perform with Ludacris in Nashville and Memphis in 2023

The new tour will be stopping at FedExForum in Memphis on April 29 and then at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on May 4.

More Videos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning artist Janet Jackson is coming to Tennessee in spring 2023, and she's bringing a special guest with her: Ludacris. 

Jackson will hit the road for her ninth concert tour, "Together Again." The tour will be stopping at FedExForum in Memphis on April 29 and then at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on May 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at noon EST to the general public at ticketmaster.com. Citi Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13 at noon EST.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out