KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Following tour announcements by Elton John and the Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean will also play in Knoxville. The show is set for Feb. 22, 2020, according to the Thompson-Boling Arena Management Office.

The country music star will stop in Knoxville for his "We Back Tour."

Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office. To get tickets, call (865) 656-4444 or purchase them online.

Aldean's hits include "Burnin' It Down" and "You Make it Look Easy." He has earned two CMA awards and won entertainer of the year for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Thompson-Boling Arena

Morgan Wallen, an East Tennessee country singer, will open for Aldean. Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver will also accompany him in Knoxville.

The tour begins in Las Vegas on Dec. 6 and ends on March 14, 2020, in Saint Paul.