CULVER CITY, Calif. — “JEOPARDY! James” Holzhauer lived up to his nickname when he took down Emma Boettcher and Francois Barcomb to win the 2019 Tournament of Champions Friday.

Holzhauer won the $250,000 grand prize. Boettcher came in second, winning $100,000, while Barcomb took third, netting $50,000.

The Tournament of Champions finals was the second time Holzhauer and Boettcher faced off on the JEOPARDY! stage. Their first meeting was in June 2019, when Boettcher beat Holzhauer and ended his 32-game winning streak.

“I’ve said all along that Emma is an all-time great player, and I’m proud it took that level of competitor to defeat me,” Holzhauer said. “Now the world sees that I wasn’t just making excuses. Francois certainly looked as dominant as either of us in his first two games, so I knew the finals would be a fight to the finish. But the whole point of the TOC is to play the best of the best, and Emma and Francois certainly proved that they belonged in the final three.”

With the addition of his Tournament of Champions prize money, Holzhauer’s regular season and tournament winnings now total $2,712,216, the third-highest in JEOPARDY! history.

Brad Rutter's $4,688,436 make him the highest-winning game show contestant of all time, and Ken Jennings is also up there with $3,370,700.

